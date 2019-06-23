Police trace missing Budgam woman within 5 hours

Also Read | Missing mother, child reunited with family by police in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it traced a missing lady along with her 3-month old baby inc central Kashmir’ Budgam district within five hours after receiving the complaint.

In a statement here a police spokesman said that the Police Station Khan Sahab received a complaint from a man that his wife along with her 3-month-old daughter are missing.

“On receipt of this missing report, a special team was constituted at Police Station Khan Sahab to trace out the missing persons. The team carried out searches at different places in the area and after strenuous efforts, the missing persons were traced from Budgam area within 5 hours with the help of community members,” he said.

“After completion of legal formalities, both missing persons were handed over to their family members, “ the spokesman added.