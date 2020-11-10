Kashmir, Today's Paper
November 11, 2020

Policeman arrested accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 12:35 AM
A policeman was arrested after he was trapped accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu said.

ACB Jammu said it trapped head constable Muhammad Rafiq of Police Station Akhnoor, Jammu while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 following which he was arrested.

The ACB Jammu received a complaint against the accused policeman on Tuesday.

It said, in the complaint, the complainant alleged that his vehicle was hit by an Army vehicle at TandaAkhnoor on October 7, 2020 in which he was injured.

It said following the accident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Akhnoor.

The ACB said that the Investigating Officer, head constable Muhammad Rafiq of Police Station Akhnoor demanded an amount of Rs 10,000 from him threatening him that if he did not pay Rs 10,000 to him, he would produce the challan against the complainant.

