Policeman arrested with 750 grams heroin in Handwara

Police in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district arrested a cop and recovered 750 grams of heroin from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

“Police in its recent action targeting drug dealings in Handwara arrested one person at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from his possession,” he said.

One person identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Peer son of Abdul Ahad resident of Kalmuna Handwara was arrested and shifted to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody, he said.

“Officers at the checkpoint established at Chogul seized Heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750gms from his possession. One SANTRO car bearing registration number JK01V-1178 has also been seized in the matter.”

“Case FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up. It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police.”