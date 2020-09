A policeman died in a road accident in Tukroo village of Shopian district on Thursday.

Reports said the policeman, Sikander Majeed Najar, son of Abdul Majeed Najar of Boonura, Pulwama was riding a bike when it had a head-on collision with Tavera passenger vehicle coming from opposite direction.

Though Najar was rushed to a local hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead. He was posted at working with IRP’s 23rd battalion and was on way home at the time of accident.