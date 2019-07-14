Policeman guarding NC leader killed in south Kashmir's Kokernag

Gunmen on Sunday evening fired at a personal security officer (PSO) of National Conference leader Syed Tawqeer in Hillar area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting reports, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen opened fire at the policeman namely Selection Grade Constable Reyaz Ahmad.

In the incident, Reyaz suffered serious bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kokernag for treatment, they said.

The attack took place when the NC leader Syed Tawqeer Shah was returning from the area where he had gone to attend a meeting of the party workers, they said.

Block Medical Officer Dr Abid Bashir told GNS that the injured cop was received at the health facility. The BMO said that the cop has received serious bullet wound in his abdomen and was shifted to District Hospital Anantnag in critical condition. However, he succumbed on way to the hospital.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan also confirmed the incident and said that the police has taken cognizance of the incident.

Soon after the attack, security forces launched a hunt to nab the assailants.