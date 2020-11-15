Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:56 PM

Policeman injured as rifle goes off accidentally

Representational Photo

A policeman suffered a bullet injury after his rifle went off accidently while he was on duty at a guard post in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to an official, the policeman Muhammad Yousuf, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Sugan, Shopian, posted at a guard post at Hawl, Pulwama, sustained a bullet injury in his leg after his service rifle went off.

He was immediately taken to a Pulwama hospital wherefrom he was referred to Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

ASP Pulwama, Tanveer Ahmad said that he was being treated at the hospital and his condition was stable.

