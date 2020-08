A policeman died after he was seriously injured in a road accident here on Friday.

An official said a car hit a motorcycle driven by the policeman, Tahir Ahmad Bhat of Lachampora Rajwar, near Chogul village.

Bhat was rushed to District Hospital Handwara wherefrom he was referred to Srinagar’s SKIMS for advanced treatment.

“He, however, succumbed to the injuries at SKIMS,” said the official.