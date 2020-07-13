Political activist calls on LG Murmu

Eshfaq ur Rehman Poswal, political activist called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here today and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to welfare of tribal community in J&K.

Poswal apprised the LG about various issues of tribal community including employment of tribal youth and their recruitment in army. The LG observed that the government was taking comprehensive measures for development of every section of the society and assured him that all the genuine issues projected by him would be reviewed for their early redressal.