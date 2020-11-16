Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 12:56 AM

Political activists from B'la, Budgam join Apni Party

UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 12:56 AM

Noted political activists, advocate Kaneez Fatima from Baramulla district and Heena Fatima from Budgam, on Monday joined Apni Party at its office here.

The new entrants were welcomed into the fold by party President Altaf Bukhari and other leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Farooq Andrabi and advocate Sajad Ibrahim.

On this occasion, the new entrants said the “performance” of Apni Party leadership convinced them to join the party and pledged to devote themselves for the welfare of people at grassroots level.

They affirmed to put into their efforts to strengthen the party on the ground level and further its socio-economic and political activities so as to address the sufferings of the people in their areas.

In his address, Bukhari said their joining the party shall convince others to join their hands with the Apni Party in their respective areas.

