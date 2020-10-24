Political activists from Budgam join Apni Party

Political activists including various Panchayat representatives on Saturday joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk Srinagar.

According to party statement, those who joined Apni Party included Farooq Ahmad, Block Development Council chairman Rathson, former BJP district president Nazir Ahmad Khan, youth civil society secretary Mohammad Ibrahim Shah from Magam, Vice President Municipality Bashir Ahamd from Charar-i-Sharief and former BJP District Secretary Mohammad Yousuf Ganie who is also Sarpanch Narwara.

Party Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, Provincial President Ashraf Mir, State Secretary Muntazir Mohidun, District president Srinagar Sheikh Noor Mohammad and Mushtaq Ahmad from Charar-e-Sharief constituency welcomed the new entrants.