Political functionaries, youth leaders join Apni Party

A number of political functionaries and youth leaders joined the Apni Party at its party office in Srinagar on Saturday, Apni Party said.

The statement said that the new entrants said that due Apni Party’s people-oriented agenda and performance, they were convinced to join the party.

It said the new entrants pledged to work indefatigably for strengthening the party at its grass root level and cooperate and coordinate the party leaders in getting the grievance of the people in their respective areas redressed.

The statement said Apni Party President AltafBukhari welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and impressed upon them to work tirelessly for the mitigation of sufferings of the people in their respective areas.

Besides Bukhari, the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir, media advisor Syed FarooqAndrabi, district president Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh, inchargeKhanyar constituency Mohammad YaseenChoodisaz, inchargeSonwar constituency MohsinZaffar Shah, IrfanMattoo, Khalid Rathore and Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat.

The Apni Party statement said the new entrants included GhulamNabiMughloo, National Conference (NC) Halqa President Rainawari, NC Halqa Secretary Rainawari Muhammad Younis Dar, NC youth leader AmiraKadalMuntazirYaseenParray, political activist Nazeer Ahmad Bechoo, President All Kashmir Tourist Transport Association Peer ShowkatHazrat, NC worker Muhammad Shafi Dar, Mohalla Committee President RainawariMuuhammadRafiqMattoo, political activist Sheikh Javid, Shabir Ahmad Dar of KursooRajbagh, Muhammad RizwanBhat from Kawadara, Altaf Ahmad Chaila from Parimpora, ZakirHussainBhat from Tankipora, IlyasIqbal from ShaheedGunj, Rameez Raja and Umar Sofi from Nowhatta, Sahil Ahmad and Abid Ahmad Parray from Nowpora, NC worker Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of BaghiMehtab, Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Mehjoor Nagar, Farooq Ahmad Qasba, Shakeel Ahmad, Jameel Ahmad Wani, Muhammad YaoobBhat, Umar Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, AsifIqbal, Muzum Khan, NadeemManzoor, Muhammad AyazBhat, Manzoor Ahmad Kalla, Farooq Ahmad Qasba and Naseer Ahmad Kakroo.