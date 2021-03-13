Political parties demand strict action against Rizvi

Political parties and politicians across Kashmir Saturday condemned the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court demanding deleting of certain Quranic verses.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah condemned Rizvi’s action and termed the act abominable.

“The petition should not be entertained. On the contrary strict action should be taken against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims living across the world. I urge the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the nefarious designs of the petitioner under the relevant provisions of law for deliberately and maliciously hurting the sentiments of Muslims,” he said.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Shariefuddin Shariq, Aga Ruhullah, Aga Mehmood, Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and Youth National Conference leader Salman Sagar also condemned Rizvi’s abominable act and impressed upon the government to take him to task for disturbing peace and amity in the country.

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari condemned Rizvi’s move and demanded stern action against him under the law.

Bukhari said that persons like Rizvi were forces inimical to peace and communal harmony in the world and they should be dealt with sternly under the law.

“The Apex Court should not admit this petition and instead take strong cognizance of his blasphemous and sacrilegious act which has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world,” Bukhari said.

He said that government should book Rizvi under the eleventh provisions of law and put him to trial for his sacrilegious remarks.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen also condemned Rizvi for his blasphemous act and demanded severe punishment to him.

Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah called Rizvi a servant of the Sangh Parivar.

“I don’t believe in Takfir, but this person, Wasim (not) Rizvi has brazenly let his belief known and his belief is absolutely not that of a Muslim. He is a known servant of Sangh and I suggest he should be left alone,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman and chairperson Waqf Development Committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs Darakhshan Andrabi said, “We are anguish over the blasphemous statements and acts of criminal Waseem Rizvi and demand that he should be booked under the Public Safety Act so that such non-sense is stopped once for all.”

She said that Rizvi was under the scanner of CBI for some severe criminal cases and was using his dirty tactics to get respite from being convicted.

“Government should arrest him immediately and book him under the PSA. This act as dangerous as terrorism and India cannot tolerate any kind of religious blasphemy at all,” Andrabi said.

“I have talked to the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi regarding the issue and contacted the concerned law-enforcing agencies and was assured that he will soon be booked,” she said.

Awami National Conference (ANC) Provincial President Rahi Riya demanded immediate arrest of Rizvi for hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims and lashed out at Rizvi for his blasphemous move.