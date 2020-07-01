Political parties demand time-bound probe into civilian killing at Sopore

Several political parties on Wednesday demanded a time-bound probe into the killing of a civilian from HMT Srinagar, during shootout between militants and security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir.

Condemning the killing, National Conference demanded a time-bound judicial probe into the circumstances which led to the barbaric incident.

In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to bring to fore the facts which led to the killing of the civilian, Bashir Ahmad Khan.

“Targeting civilians and minors is condemnable. Such barbaric incidents can’t be tolerated. The heart-wrenching site of the body of the man with the kid on his chest has shaken every sane person. Incidents like these agitate one’s souls and conscience,” he said adding, “Such incidents can never be acceptable in any civilized society. The veracity of the different versions will only come to fore following the time-bound judicial probe into the matter.”

“My heart goes out to families of the killed civilian and the CRPF trooper who lost his life in the incident,” the party spokesman said, adding the attack was a clear indication of deteriorating security scenario in J&K and puts a question mark over the claims of the government.

Imran said: “National Conference believes such excesses will further aggravate the situation in the Valley. I, on behalf of my party, extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while condemning the violence in Sopore and demanded time-bound inquiry into the incident.

A party spokesman said the videos and photographs of the shootout and its aftermath have gone viral on social media with a 3-year-old kid becoming the unfortunate face of this mayhem.

He said the family of the civilian killed has given a statement which goes contrary to the official statement issued by security agencies.

“This needs to be probed at a high level and time-bound inquiry and impartial probe into the matter is what we demand from the government at present,” said the PDP spokesman.

Expressing grief and sympathy with the families of victims, the PDP said such violence was condemnable in all its forms.

Demanding a time-bound probe into the civilian killing, a spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) said the family version and the circumstantial evidence, prima facie, suggest that Khan was killed in “cold blood.”

“The government should order an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of the civilian who was on the way to Sopore in connection with his personal work,” the spokesman said.

He said only a time-bound and transparent probe into the incident can reveal the veracity of claims made by the family of the deceased.

“The security forces should exercise maximum restraint in such situations and ensure that no collateral damage takes place during such incidents,” the JKAP spokesman said.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved family, the JKAP spokesman prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

“The party also expresses solidarity with the family of the deceased, his friends, relatives and acquaintances at this time of grief and prays for endurance to them to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

J&K Congress, while demanding the probe, expressed anguish over the incident.

In a statement, the party said only a time-bound probe can ascertain the facts behind the killing.

The party also condemned the attack on security forces, in which one CRPF personnel was killed, leaving others injured.

The party termed the attack as “shameless and mindless act.”

“The family version of the deceased Bashir Ahmad Khan indicates that he was killed in cold blood, which has to be probed in a transparent manner to fix the responsibility,” said the statement. “The forces should exercise restraint while dealing with such situations to avoid loss of precious lives.”

Peoples Democratic Party Youth Secretary ArifLaigroo demanded impartial investigation into the civilian killing.

“The loss of innocent lives has the potential to lead to further alienation of people,” Laigroo said.

“An enquiry should be ordered and guilty should be taken to task,” he said. “The incident has outraged and saddened people. I convey my solidarity with the kin of the deceased. Such killings are unacceptable and could have been avoided. The incident should be thoroughly probed and responsibility fixed,” Liagroo said.

Senior Vice President Awami National Conference (ANC) Muzaffar Shah termed Sopore incident “unpardonable”.

He demanded a judicial probe into the killing of the civilian. “There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Kashmir, particularly after 5 August 2019. Due to misadventures of the government, blood is being spilled like water on the streets of Kashmir,” Shah said.

He said there was no guarantee and safety of life and property in Kashmir. “Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at this hour of grief”, he said.

Shah demanded an impartial judicial probe into the incident in which a civilian lost his life.

He said it has become a daily affair in Kashmir that blood of innocents was being spilled and those at helm were acting as mute spectators. KNS

BhartiyaJanata Party spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the killing of the CRPF man and the civilian.

Stating that targeting civilians and children was “highly condemnable on part of militants,” Thakur said the heart-wrenching pictures of a toddler wailing over the body of his grandfather can move mountains and fill all eyes with tears.

“No human can tolerate such pictures. Targeting civilians and kids is highly inhuman, barbaric and highly condemnable on part of militants. This is an act of frustration,” Thakur said.