Political parties extend greetings on Shab-e-Meraj, Herath

Various political parties and leaders today extended their greetings to people on the occasion of holy festivals of Shab-e-Mehraj and MahaShivratri.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people especially Kashmir Pandit community all over the country over the auspicious occasion of MahaShivratri. According to a statement, Bukhari said MahaShivratri holds a special place in the history, culture and pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The fervor with which MahaShivratri is celebrated here in J&K is a testimony to the impeccable communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. I warmly greet our Hindu brethren especially the Pandit Community on this auspicious occasion. I pray that on this sacred occasion may peace, prosperity and progress,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

In her message of felicitations, Mehbooba Mufti said the festival of Mahashivratri has both religious and cultural importance as the day is celebrated by the people of all shades in the State. She recalled that the day is celebrated in Kashmir Valley as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits in amity with their Muslim brethren. “Herath Mubarak and may all your prayers be answered. Kashmir misses your presence & is incomplete without you,” she said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir extended greetings to people on the eve of MahaShivratri (Herath) and Shab-e-Mehraj. In a statement Mir described MahaShivratri and MirajAalam as very pious occasions, saying that these important occasions enlighten the people about right path of honesty and truthfulness and they will continue to guide them towards harmony and brotherhood.

“Festivals are important part of our composite culture and diversity, strengthening the bonds of unity among different religions and shades in the country. G A Mir added and hoped that these (occasions) will be the harbinger of complete peace, stability and overall development of J&K and prosperity of people,” he said.

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has felicitated Muslim brethren on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj. He has also greeted Hindu community especially Kashmiri Pandits on their revered religious festival of MahaShivratri commonly known as ‘ Herath ‘ in Kashmir.

In his felicitation message Yaseen said ‘may the revered religious festivals of Shab-e-Mehraj and Herath prove harbinger of peace and prosperity especially in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that these religious festivals would go a long way to imbibe spirit of compassion, mercy and communal harmony in the trouble torn Jammu and Kashmir.

PDF Chairman observed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir has a glorious tradition to celebrate their religious festivals with mutual love and brother hood which was the hallmark of our culture and composite ethos.

CPI (M) leader MohamadYousufTarigami Wednesday felicitated people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kashmiri Pandit community on the eve of MahaShivratri, also popularly known as “Hearath”.

In a statement issued here he said that Kashmir’s recent history is full of tragedies and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits is the tragic part of this history.

“Today when this festival is celebrated, the day reminds us about the communal harmony and brotherhood which is the landmark of Kashmiri’s rich culture and ethos. The occasion renews resolve of the people of J&K towards upholding the value and high traditions of co-existence, brotherhood and communal harmony. The philosophy of Kashmiryat without existence of Kashmiri Pandits shall be incomplete and we must strive for their dignified return,” he said.