Political parties furious over death of pregnant woman due to 'medical negligence'

Several police parties on Sunday demanded a probe into the death of a pregnant woman due to the alleged medical negligence at at Child and Maternity Care Hospital in Anantnag district.

National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi expressed grief and sorrow over death of the pregnant woman from Seer Hamdan and alleged negligence of medical staff.

While welcoming action taken by authorities against the doctors and other staff suspected to have acted negligently, he demanded time bound enquiry and action warranted in light of the results of the enquiry.

Masoodi also demanded probe into death of a woman from Kharpora, Breng village at the hospital a few days ago.

He expressed condolences with the bereaved family and asked the administration to pay compensation to the dependents of the deceased.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Rafi Ahmad Mir also demanded time-bound and fair probe into the death.

In a statement, Mir said the death due to the alleged negligence of medical staff speaks volumes about mismanagement at the hospital.

“This is not a case in isolation but there are other instances wherein such patients suffered immensely because of acute dearth of infrastructure and manpower in health department in the district. Precious lives have been lost because of this apathetic attitude of the government,” Mir said.

Mir said reportedly the family of the deceased was not even provided with an ambulance to ferry the body of their loved one to her native village.

Expressing grief over the death, Mir expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami demanded that an FIR must be lodged against the culprits without any delay.

He said the family of the deceased has alleged that doctors delayed her treatment and later asked to shift her to Anantnag hospital. “Such negligence on part of doctors needs to be thoroughly investigated and the culprits must be given exemplary punishment under law,” he said.

He said there should be no eye-wash or cover-up as due to “willful negligence” of the doctors a mother and a yet to be born baby have lost their lives.

“We salute the valor of doctors and health workers who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID19, but at the same time demand strict action against those involved in the death of the woman,” Tarigami said.