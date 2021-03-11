Political parties greet people on Shab-e-Meraj

Various political parties and politicians Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC President Farooq Abdullah while greeting the people as saying that the night of Meraj marks the ascension of the holy messenger of Allah, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) towards heavens.

“The holy Prophet (SAW) was gifted with five daily prayers equal to the reward of fifty daily prayers by Allah on the auspicious night. The Meraj is the great gift of Allah to Muslims. It is the most blessed journey of human history. Through this exalted journey, holy messenger of Islam (SAW) taught humanity the merits of knowledge and how crucial it is to unveil the truths of nature. The journey of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) held many lessons for us, the chief among them importance of knowledge. Therefore, Muslims should strive towards excellence in knowledge, and quest of enlightenment. I extend my warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion. May the blessed night foster unity and consciousness among the Muslims! May Almighty Allah pardon our excesses and accept our prayers, and supplications. May the blessed night act as the harbinger of peace, prosperity, tranquility and communal harmony in J&K,” he said. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah also greeted people on Shab-e-Meraj wishing them welfare and good health.

In his message on the occasion, he said that the holy night provides opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings of the Almighty Allah and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and its people and the country as well.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, NC’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, YNC President Salman Ali Sagar, additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah also extended greeting to the people on Shab-e-Meraj.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj and urged them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for making the world a better place to live in.

A statement of PDP issued here said that in her felicitation message, Mufti highlighted the need for spreading the message of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which promotes love, affection, kindness and mutual respect among the humankind.

She said that the cure of the ailments afflicting the world today lies in following the path shown by The Last Messenger (SAW). Describing Shab-e-Meraj as the greatest miracle in human history when Almighty Allah took his most beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the journey to heaven, and shared the secrets of the universe with him, Mufti said, “The occasion showed the most exalted position Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was bestowed by the Master of the Universe.”

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that the night of ascension of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) holds a significant place in the history of Islam.

“Almighty Allah bestows his innumerate blessings during this most revered night and we should take advantage of this sacred night and pray for peace, progress and prosperity for the entire world,” he said. Greeting people, especially the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj, Bukhari said, “I pray that this sacred night becomes a harbinger of a new peaceful and happy era for all of us.”

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also greeted the people on Shab-e-Mehraj and described the auspicious day as an occasion for seeking Allah’s blessings and forgiveness. In his message, Mir hoped that this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the night of Mehraj is a sacred occasion to seek blessings and forgiveness of Allah. “I extend my hearty Shab-e-Mehraj greeting to people especially of Jammu and Kashmir and pray for their prosperity,” he said.

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj.

A statement of PC issued here said that in his felicitation message to the people, Lone expressed hope that the observance of the blessed night would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and unity and be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K.

“I wish the people of J&K on the auspicious and sacred occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj. The blessed night has a great spiritual significance. We should join in our prayer and seek blessings of the Almighty Allah for the unity, happiness and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in these difficult times,” he said.

Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattu also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj saying that this important occasion enlightens the people about the right path of honesty and truthfulness and to guide them towards harmony and brotherhood.

In a statement issued here, he said that on this day, people should pray for strengthening the bonds of unity among different religions and shades in the country and for complete peace, stability and overall development of J&K and prosperity of people.