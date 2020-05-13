Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

The political parties on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Budgam youth in firing by CRPF and demanded a probe into the incident to punish the guilty.

Order time-bound probe, fix responsibility: NC

In a statement, National Conference while condemning the killing of Mehraj ud Din Shah of Makhama village of Beerwah, at Kawoosa crossing on Srinagar –Gulmarg highway demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the incident has outraged and saddened people. “I convey my solidarity with kin of deceased. Such killings are unacceptable and could have been avoided,” Imran said.

He said the incident should be thoroughly probed and the responsibility fixed.

“Far from furthering peace, such incidents will further add to the alienation of people. A precious life has been lost. On behalf of my party, I express condolences to the grieved family and pray for much needed courage for them to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Cold-blooded murder: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) termed the killing as a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded stern action against those involved in the heinous crime.

A party spokesman demanded time-bound inquiry into the killing, terming it a condemnable act that deserves exemplary punishment.

He said incidents such as these were refection of the fact that Kashmir was becoming a battle field where the value of precious innocent lives is lost and forgotten.

“The bestiality calling shots in Kashmir needs to be thwarted by the unanimous efforts of the political leadership and a consensus is needed so that further loss of human lives is stopped,” the statement said.

Unjustifiable use of force: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir condemned the killing and demanded a time-bound probe into the incident.

Expressing grief over the killing, Mir asked the government to constitute a high level probe to identify and book the culprits as warranted under law.

“There are no words to express our grief over this avoidable loss of precious life. This unjustified use of force to enforce the COVID lockdown only adds to the alienation and resentment among the people,” he said.

Mir said the circumstances, which led to the killing be thoroughly and fairly investigated in order to fix the responsibility.

“No ex-gratia relief can compensate the loss of precious life. However, the probe should reach to some logical conclusion in a fixed time period so that justice is done in a timely manner,” said Mir.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Mir prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance to bear this irreparable loss.

Ensure justice: Cong

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) while condemning the killing demanded a probe into the incident.

In a statement, the party said the tragic incident could have been avoided. “The loss of innocent lives has the potential to further alienate people,” the statement said.

The party urged the government to ensure justice to the bereaved family.

Unjustified, senseless act: PC

People Conference condemned the “senseless act of killing” the 25-year-old for allegedly jumping a check post.

In a statement the party said, “We strongly condemn the killing of Mehraj din Shah, ostensibly shot at for jumping a check post. Jumping a checkpoint must not be a reason to kill and we must not normalize shooting of our youth for minor incidents like these.”

The statement said: “This is an unjustified and unjustifiable act of violence and an irreparable loss for family of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May Allah give them patience and courage to bear the loss in this hour of grief,” said the statement.

The party urged the government to probe the matter dispassionately and hold those responsible to account, according to the party spokesperson Adnan Mir.

Fix responsibility: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami said the “reckless killing” of an unarmed civilian at the hands of security personnel must be investigated in a time bound and responsibility be fixed so that guilty was punished under law.

In a statement, Tarigami said the justification given by the police for unfortunate killing was “bizarre.”

“Even if the claims of the police are true that the slain civilian jumped a checkpoint, CRPF men could have fired at the tyres of the vehicle he was driving instead of shooting him in the chest,” Tarigami said. “How long the civilian killings will continue in Kashmir? Unarmed civilians getting killed are extremely unfortunate and condemnable.”

Murder: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeeem Yaseen expressed shock over the killing and demanded a probe to punish the culprits.

In a statement Yaseen said the culprits should be brought to book.

He said “black sheep in the security forces need to be identified and punished severely to check heart wrenching incidents in future.”

“Certainly there seems to be some black sheep in the security forces who do not want peace to prevail in the strife torn state,” Yaseen said, adding the culprits involved in the “murder” of the youth should be given deterrent punishment to discourage such kind of ugly incidents in future.

Senior Jammu Kashmir Apni Party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir also condemned the killing. In a statement, Mir said, “It is highly unfortunate to witness this innocent killing in the holy month of Ramadhan.”

He termed the killing as shocking incident and said if government was serious in ensuring sustained peace, it must initiate an impartial probe into the incident and punish the guilty.

Mir said earlier “series of hogwash enquiries” have been ordered and despite that such incidents continue to happen.

Barbaric act: Qayoom Wani

Former EJAC President and civil society member Qayoom Wani while condemning the killing termed it a “barbaric act”.

He demanded open court enquiry to punish the guilty involved in this in killing.

General Secretary, JK Employees Joint Action Committee, Ghulam Rasool Geelani while condemning the killings termed it unfortunate.

“Lockdown can save the lives but it can’t be imposed on the barrel of gun,” he said, demanding a fair probe into the incident.

The PDP, youth secretary Arif Laigaroo while strongly condemning the killing termed it gruesome.

Laigaroo demanded probe into the circumstances, which led to the killing of civilian in order to fix the responsibility.