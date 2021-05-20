Political parties pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

Various political parties Thursday paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq on his 31st death anniversary and Abdul Gani Lone on his 19th death anniversary.

PEOPLES CONFERENCE

In a statement, Peoples Conference (PC) paid rich tributes to its founder Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq on their death anniversaries.

It said that besides PC Chairman Sajad Lone, PC leaders who attended the meeting via the virtual mode included Abdul Gani Vakil, Imran Ansari, Basharat Bukhari, Mansoor Soharwardy, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Abid Ansari, Khurshid Alam, Raja Aijaz Ali, Abbas Wani, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Irfan Panditpori.

Senior PC leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig said that in Abdul Gani Lone Kashmir had 19 years ago lost a seer and an earnest political leader.

He also paid homage to late Mirwaiz Farooq and highlighted his role in the upliftment of society and making strenuous efforts for everlasting peace and tranquillity in J&K.

PC senior vice president, Abdul Gani Vakil said that both late Mirwaiz Farooq and late Lone had worked for peace in J&K and had sacrificed their lives to stop the bloodshed in J&K.

PC General Secretary Imran Ansari termed Lone a proficient and distinctive political leader and distinguished legislator who had always played a glaring role and struggled to uphold the dignity and honour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with his immense leadership qualities.

Paying rich tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Ansari said that he was a persuasive, forceful, and well-versed orator with an unparalleled depth of insight, the profundity of scholarship and ease of illuminating exposition.

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY

In a statement issued here, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti paid glowing tributes to late Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversaries and described them as the torchbearers of the J&K’s struggle for political and social justice.

PDP leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Mehboob Beg, Nizamuddin Bhat and Naeem Akhtar also paid tributes to late Mirwaiz and Lone on their death anniversaries.

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC FRONT

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen also paid tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and said that he was a great religious preacher whose contribution in the socio-political and religious emancipation of J&K was unparalleled.

He also paid tributes to PC founder Abdul Gani Lone on his death anniversary.