Political parties responsible for indifference of youth: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir had unfortunately been always swayed by misleading slogans of political parties, which was why they still feel annoyed and exasperated with the present system.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while addressing a party campaign convention in north kashmir’sBaramulla district, Bukhari said that J&K’s youth were full of potential but needed to channelize their energy in a positive manner.

“Our youth seem genuinely indifferent and disenchanted with our present system, which has many loopholes. Isn’t it a fact that political parties across the political spectrum in J&K are also responsible for the begrudging behavior of our youth,” he said.

Bukhari said that the fascinating slogans raised by the decades-old political parties had pushed the youth to go to jails or to graveyards.

The Apni Party president said the youth of J&K feel their aspirations were not secured and also the loopholes in the system had added to the unemployment ratio, instilling an aggressive and infuriated behaviour among them.

He said that the challenging task before the Apni Party was to prove itself as a reliable political platform among the competing narratives being offered as solutions to the problems of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said, “Apni Party is fighting these DDC polls with parties who boycotted the first two important tiers of Panchayat Raj polls. This was only because they never wanted devolution of power at the grassroots level and never wanted empowerment of people in the real sense.”

In his address, party’s senior leader and former minister Dilawar Mir appealed to the people to come forward and support Apni party candidates on the basis of their developmental agenda.