Political representatives must raise people's development issues: LG

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that political representatives must raise people’s development in their respective areas.

Speaking to a delegation of BDC Chairpersons & members and political leaders from Shopian district, the LG sought their help in identifying developmental concerns of people. The delegation called on Lieutenant Governor here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor about the various developmental issues and needs of the district. They also submitted a memorandum regarding the same, especially highlighting the need for the completion of Mandi at Shopian; strengthening of the road network; augmentation of water supply; up-gradation of health facilities including establishment of Maternity hospital & rationalizing staff in hospitals and other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their genuine issues will be addressed on merit.

He asked the elected public representatives and political leaders to work with utmost zeal for the welfare of the people and be their voice in highlighting their developmental needs and issues.

The delegation that met Lt Governor comprised of BDC/ MC Chairpersons & members and political leaders from Shopian including Abdul Hamid Shah, BDC Herman; Manzoor Ahmad Malik, BDC Kanji Ullar; Muhammad Yousaf Kalas, BDC Keller; Sheema Akhter, BDC Ramnagri; Saleem Hassan Sheikh, BDC Shopian; Ghulam Hassan Reshi, BDC Zainpora; Subhash Koul, MC Shopian; Javid Ahmad Qadri, BJP J&K Executive Member &Seh Prabhari BJP Kissan Morcha J&K; Muhammad Yonus Shah, BJP District President Shopian; Manzoor Hussain Bhat, BJP District Vice President; Bashir Ahmad Malla, BJP Vice President; Mujtaba Maqbool, IT & Social Media BJP District Secretary and Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, BJP, District Secretary.