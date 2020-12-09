Political workers from Kulgam join Apni Party

Prominent political workers including three Panchayat representatives from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district joined the Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Wednesday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, the party president Altaf Bukhari impressed upon the new entrants to extend their full cooperation to the party in getting the problems of their areas resolved.

“In Apni Party we all work as a team to address the sufferings of the people in a proactive manner. I hope that you all will work together to redress the problems and miseries of the people in your respective areas besides working for strengthening the party cadre base at the grassroots level,” Bukhari said in the statement.

The new entrants said that they were convinced with the development agenda of the party and its pro-people approach adopted to mitigate their sufferings, the Apni Party statement said.

It said, besides Bukhari, the joining ceremony took place in presence of senior Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohiuddin, Samiullah, Muzaffar Reshi and Imran Ahmad.

The statement said that the political workers who joined the Apni Party included Panch Waripora Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Panch Masjid pora Waseem Ahmad Mir, Panch Palpora Nisar Ahmad Palla, Imtiyaz Ahmad Nayak, Wajahat Hussain Bhat, Abdul Rashid Nayak, Waseem Ahmad Nayak, Sajad Ahmad Nayak, Muzaffar Ahmad Nayak, Abdul Hamid Wani and Abdul Rashid Wani.