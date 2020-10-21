Politically motivated move: ANC

Awami National Conference (ANC) on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was a “politically motivated move.”

“The recent uncalled for harassment of Dr. Farooq Abdullah is politically motivated with an aggressive agenda of causing damage to the greater alliance around him,” the party said, in a statement.

The statement said people of J&K condemn “such cowardly attempts” and are determined to bring home the message to BJP and other forces that such attempts shall not deter “our resolve to move forward for realization of the final goal.”

“It seems the government of India is determined to change the pillars of parliamentary democracy by way of using and misusing various departments like Income Tax, ED, NIA and CBI and reducing the entire structure of democracy to the ground,” the statement said. “This would essentially be worrisome factors for all the rightful thinkers of the Indian body politic. You have to stop the uncalled for undemocratic operation against any citizen under any garb.”