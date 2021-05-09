Politicians felicitate people on Shab-e-Qadr

People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone and PC General Secretary Imran Ansari, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) President Hakeem Yaseen and others Sunday greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr.

In a statement issued here, PDP President Mufti asked people to join her in prayers that this night ushers in the times of good health, peace and prosperity.

In a statement issued here, Apni Party President Bukhari urged people to pray for the end of pandemic during the holy night.

PC Chairman Lone, in a statement issued here, asked people, especially youth, to help the downtrodden and those whose livelihood had been affected due to the present pandemic and those who were ill and cannot bear the treatment costs.

PC General Secretary and All J&K Shia Association President Imran Ansari urged people to hold special prayers for the end of pandemic and strictly follow SOPs.

JKPCC President Mir extended greetings to people and expressed anguish over the current horrendous situation arisen due to the spread of pandemic and loss of thousands of precious lives.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen said that on the holy occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, he prays that the occasion proves a harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and brings to immediate end the coronavirus pandemic.

PDP Youth Wing State Secretary Arif Laigaroo hoped that the auspicious occasion would usher in an era of complete peace and urged people to pray for an end of pandemic.