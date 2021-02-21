Poor mobile network irks Handwara villagers

The subscribers of private telecommunication companies have complained of erratic services in various villages of Handwara.

The residents of Nagranar, Yemlar Balla, Darashpora, Niechama, Dogripora, Khanpora Dardhaji and Hachmarg villages said both the call connectivity and internet services in these areas was poor for the past several years in their areas.

They said that they cannot make calls due to absence of mobile towers in their areas and that during emergencies they have to walk several kilometres to get mobile connectivity to make even a single call.

The students from these areas said that they are suffering due to absence of internet which is telling upon their preparation for different competitive exams.

The residents said that they have many a time brought the issue into the notice of the concerned authorities but no avail.

They have demanded installation of mobile towers in their areas to get proper mobile connectivity.