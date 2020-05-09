Poor, underprivileged facing tough time: NC

National Conference on Saturday expressed anguish over pathetic situation poor and underprivileged people were going through amid the lockdown across Kashmir.

In a statement, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it was really unfortunate that a large number of people who have been left without work for the past 50 days were finding it impossible to make both the ends meet.

“People, both from rural as well as urban settings, are the hardest hit. Most of them have been left to fend for themselves in these trying times,” Imran said adding, “In times like these the government and its agencies have to step in and help the underprivileged section to get over the crisis and live a dignified life.”

He said like other places in Kashmir, Kulgam too was facing the brunt of the 50 days lockdown with no work available for the majority.

“Many families are suffering as most of them are not able to get basic essentials required to run the chores. Only rice is not going to suffice. There are other basic items which unfortunately are not available to many living in far off villages of the district,” he said.

He demanded basic essential kits with required edibles in adequate quantities for the needy.

Imran said it was incumbent upon the government to ensure basic essentials for people who have been living from hand to mouth.

“The government needs to ensure that all these people have enough and decent basic commodities available to them,” he said.

“Besides there are many who have taken loans from the bank for their orchards. Some sort of mechanism needs to be evolved where the interest amount can be waived off,” Imran said.

He said the government must start mobile sale center of pesticides and allied material in all the villages on subsidized rates.