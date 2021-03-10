Porcupines damage orchards in Kashmir, farmers worried

After incurring huge losses in the past two years, the horticulture industry is now facing the threat of big rodents that peel the bark of fruit trees and leave them dead.

Known as the backbone of the economy of Kashmir, the horticulture industry was hit hard by early snowfall, clampdown after the abrogation of 370, COVID-19 lockdown and supply of Iranian apple via Afghanistan.

Now, porcupines have wreaked havoc on orchards and fields in different parts of Kashmir by peeling the bark of apple almond and other trees besides damaging vegetables and eating corns of Saffron.

Orchardists from different areas of Kashmir said that porcupines have peeled off whole bark from the stem of their trees and eventually the trees would be dead incoming months.

They said that it takes around two decades to grow an apple tree to full size and porcupines take 10 minutes to leave the tree dead, “thereby destroying our investment.”

Residents of Rohmoo, Tujan, Kamrazipora, Goosu, Frasipora, Koil, Malangpora, Renzipora, Wasoora and other villages of Pulwama and Budgam district said that porcupines have heavily damaged their apple and almond trees.

“If one looks towards widespread damage, it seems there are thousands of porcupines in the area,” they said.

Farmers complained that the rodents are also damaging their vegetables by uprooting them also damaging saffron by eating corns.

They requested horticulture department to look into the matter and come up with a solution.

A senior horticulture officer said that they have already advised farmers to cover the stump with jute bags or a wire mesh.

A senior wildlife officer said that since porcupines are in thousands it will take time to address the issue.

He said that farmers must use poultry mesh for making a guard and for small trees farmers can use pepper.