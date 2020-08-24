Poshan Abhiyaan: Ganderbal admin aiming to address issues of malnutrition among expecting mothers, children

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting of officers of line departments to discuss the District Convergence Plan to address the issues of malnutrition in children (0-6 years of age), pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Planning Officer, Program Officer, ICDS, CMO, CEO, Executive Engineer PHE and other concerned. During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding the objective of District Convergence plan under Poshan Abhiyaan.

Program Officer, ICDS informed the meeting that the District Convergence plan is launched with the vision to attain a malnutrition free district by improving utilization and quality delivery of key Anganwadi Services through Convergence plan. On the occasion, the DC urged upon all the line departments that the plan should be formulated in such a way that the holistic development and adequate nutrition for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children is ensured.

He also emphasized upon the ICDS, Program Officers to make women aware about the important supplements to be taken during pregnancy, importance of antenatal checkup for pregnant women, right age of marriage besides skill development programmes for women.