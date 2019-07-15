Post-matric scholarships through online mode: Secy Tribal Affairs holds review

Also Read | Ganai for effective implementation of Tribal development schemes

Secretary Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majeed Bhat Monday reviewed the arrangements regarding the Post-Matric Scholarship on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for Tribal Students in the State.

Secretary Tribal Affairs during the meeting directed the concerned officials to ensure massive awareness campaign about the Post-Matric Scholarship application procedure for the benefit of tribal students. He also directed for demonstrating live demos for filling up the online scholarship on NSP.

He directed the department to work with close coordination with NIC and concerned educational institutes to avoid any lapse in the application process of the scholarship. He also directed for circulating fresh guideline to the concerned agencies regarding the online application process of the scholarship on NPS. He stressed for establishing special cells in Kashmir and Jammu under the supervisor of Deputy Director Tribal Affairs to provide necessary support to the students.