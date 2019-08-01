'Poultry estate will revolutionise economy of Tral'

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries department today said poultry estate in Tral will revolutionise the economy of the area.

Dr Samoon said this during a meeting called for speeding up the establishment of poultry estate in Tral here, an official handout said.

Dr Samoon said poultry estate will provide employment opportunities to the local youth of the area besides catering to the local poultry market of the state which is estimated at Rs 1000 crore.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Asking for strict implementation plan of bio-security protocol designed for estate, Dr Samoon said that its implementing strict bio-security procedures within the estate is imperative to control spread of diseases within the farm, from one farm to another and to restrict entry of contagious pathogens from outside to inside of the Estate.

The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama briefed Dr Samoon regarding the status of land acquisition for the poultry estate.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The meeting had a detailed discussion regarding the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the SIDCO.

It is pertinent to mention that various delegations particularly youth of Tral called on Dr Samoon recently and requested him to setup the estate at earliest so that they are benefitted viz. employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.