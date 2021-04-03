Poultry overpriced; rate lists for vegetables, fruits missing

After continuing to face mutton price crisis, the consumers across Kashmir decry absence of rate list for vegetables and fruits in Kashmir markets.

The consumers say that traders continue to overlook government rate list for poultry products, especially chicken.

The consumers from Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir say that the absence of checking squads on ground allows shopkeepers to sell essentials at exorbitant price while overlooking government prices.

A market survey conducted by Greater Kashmir in Srinagar city revealed that same fruits and vegetables are being sold at multiple prices without following any rate list.

As per the survey, it was found that banana is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 a dozen while fruits like grapes are being sold around Rs 120 to Rs 250 per kg.

“If you go to buy fruits from anyone in Lal Chowk, you will get 10 different rates from different vendors. Aren’t shopkeepers supposed to follow a common rate list? The vegetable vendors are also overlooking the rate list and everyone is selling vegetables at their own rates. After the opening of Srinagar-Jammu highway at the onset of spring, there must have been some respite for the consumers as far as rates are concerned but no such thing happened. From our daily consumption foods to our cab rides, there is no concept of rate lists in Kashmir,” said Muhammad Sadiq, a shopper from Srinagar.

The consumers said that while visiting the sites of FCS&CA websites, they cannot find the rate list of vegetables and fruits.

“Traditionally there are only rate lists for meat, poultry and kerosene which ironically is not followed either,” said another costumer.

The consumers said that in Srinagar outskirts, there is a hike of Rs 20 to 30 on fruits and vegetables compared to the markets in City Centre – Lal Chowk.

They said it is only because market checking squads are absent which allows shopkeepers to overlook the government rate list.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director FCS&CA Bashir Ahmed Khan said that the inspection was being increased on the ground and violators penalized.

“Ground checking squads do check rate lists in every inspection. We are continuing to take action against those who violate the rates. Today checking squads inspected Srinagar outskirts and took action against the violators,” Khan said.