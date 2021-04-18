Power cuts during Sehri, Iftaar irk Sopore residents

The residents of various localities of Sopore town and its outskirts Sunday complained of unscheduled power cuts during Sehri and Iftaar during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Inhabitants of Noorbagh, New Colony, Model Town, Badam Bagh, Arampora, Mahrajpora, Chankhan, Jamia Qadeem, Ningli Mohalla, Tarzoo, Mazbugh, Nowpora, Shangargund, Adipora and Warpora areas said that the power cuts had become more frequent since last five days, especially at Sehri and Iftaar timings.

“Even in Ramadhan, we are being forced to have our meals under candlelight,” said Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Arampora Sopore.

He said that the authorities should ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Iftaar. In Noor Bagh and New Colony, the residents voiced similar views saying that electricity was being snapped during Sehri and Iftaar time.

“Despite government’s assurance of continuous power supply during the holy month of Ramadhan, we are being deprived of the basic facility. The frequent power cuts especially during Sehri and Iftaar has caused hardships to the residents,” said Javid Ahmad War, a resident of Warpora area. “We appeal the authorities and officials in PDD to provide adequate electricity at least during the holy month of Ramadhan.”

Coordination Committee Sopore General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Kabli said that the PDD authorities had failed to mitigate the power crisis in Sopore town as power cuts were being witnessed continuously for the past six months.

Executive Engineer Sub Transmission Division PDD Sopore, Farooq Ahmad blamed overloading for frequent power cuts in the town.