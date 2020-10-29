Power projects will play a vital role in J&K's employment generation: Union Secretary Power

Union Secretary, Ministry of Power, Sanjiv Nandan Sahai on Thursday inspected the pace of work on the Hydro Electric Projects coming up in Kishtwar district and inaugurated various assets created in the adjoining areas under the Project Area Development Plan (PADP).

The Union Secretary inspected Dulhasti Dam site and reviewed the generation capacity of 390 MW Dul Hasti Power Project. He also inaugurated various assets created in the adjoining areas under the PADP. Later, he visited the power house site of 1000 MW Pakal Dul HEP at Dul whereat he took part in the Puja held to mark the start of concreting of the power house.

Earlier, he was briefed by CGM, CVPP, P.B Jain about the site plan of the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric project and allied works. He inspected the work sites and took stock of the various developmental works there.

The Union Secretary directed the CVPP authorities to ensure the completion of the works in a stipulated time following all COVID-19 SOPs.

The Union Secretary also visited the 624 MW run-of-the-river Kiru HEP at Kiru village of Block Nagseni and participated in the Puja held to start the construction work of power house at Kiru power project.

He also took stock of the developmental works there and directed the project authorities to expedite the pace of work to complete the project in set time frame. Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K, Rohit Kansal also reviewed the status of Land acquisition of these power projects and directed ADDC Kishtwar to complete all acquisition proceedings on war footing basis. He was also briefed about the power scenario in the district by SE PDD Kishtwar.

The Union Secretary also reviewed the status of 540 MW Kwar HEP through the presentation made by GM Kwar, S.P Puri. The team of officers also conducted an aerial survey of various HEPs including the Rattle, Budsar, Pakkal Dul, Kwar and Keru. Appreciating the efforts of CVPP for starting the works amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Secretary said that completion of these projects will not only add to the overall electricity generation by J&K but will also contribute immensely for the growth and development of Kishtwar and the UT and country as a whole. These power projects will also play vital role in providing Employment to the local people, he added.

The Union Secretary was accompanied by union Joint Secretary Power, Tanmay Kumar; Principal Secretary PDD JKUT, Rohit Kansal; Chairman and Managing Director NHPC, Abhay Kumar Singh; M.D CVPP A.K Choudhary; Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Muhammad Hanief Malik; Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta; SE PDD, Asgar Hussain, GM NHPC, Nirmal Singh; CGM CVPP, P.B.Jain; Project Controller AFCONS, Rajinder Kumar; Vice Chairman JayPee Associates Sunil Sharma among other District Officers.