According to the Power Controller, Kashmir Province, in order to carry out urgent maintenance and stabilization work at Shalteng Road Crossing, shut down of 33 kV line of Sharifabad-HMT shall be observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to areas fed from Receiving Stations Zainakote, Shalteng, Bakshipora will remain affected on 20 and 21 June from 9 am to 5 pm.