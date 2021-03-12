'Power supply in J&K increased by 6.33% last year'

Power supply in Jammu and Kashmir recorded an increase of 6.33 percent while the energy consumption too witnessed an increase of 5.4 percent in 2020-21 in comparison to the financial year 2019-20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed.

According to official figures dished out by the MHA, the peak power demand during 2019-20 in Jammu and Kashmir was 2719 MW which went upto 2827 MW in 2020-21 up till January 2021 which means 6.33 percent more than the supply during the same period of the previous financial year.

Similarly, as per the official figures, power supplied from April 2020 to January 2021 was 14,939 Million Units (MUs) and in the same period in the corresponding year it was 14,049 MUs from the period of April 2019 to January 2020.

The energy consumption is projected to touch 18000 MUs. The energy consumption projected during 2020-21 is 5.4 percent higher compared to the previous year 2019-20.

“As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the power supply situation in J&K has shown tremendous improvement,” reads a reply of the Minister of State for MHA, G Kishan Reddy said in the parliament.

He said that a number of initiatives in transmission as well as distribution sectors had been taken under the various Government of India-sponsored schemes Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015.

“The J&K government is undertaking various plans to enhance the power generation capacity of over 6000 MWs which includes construction work on Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) hydro-electric projects,” he said. “The 850 MW Ratle Hydro-Electric Project located on River Chenab in Kishtwar has been approved by the union cabinet on 20th January 2021.”

Regarding the construction of Kwar Hydro-Electric Project-540 MWs, Public Investment Board (PIB) Note has been circulated.

“To enhance nearly 3300 MW hydropower capacity in J&K, a MoU has been signed between NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) Ltd on 3rd January 2021 for execution of Kirthai-II (930 MW), Sawalakote (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II 240MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II 258 MW) Hydropower Projects,” the minister said in his reply.

Last week Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for revamping the power supply system in J&K.

He directed the officers to increase the pace of work undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG gave strict directions while chairing the third high-level meeting with the team of experts from the power sector, senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir administration, and Power Development Corporation Limited to revamp the power supply system in J&K.

LG Sinha has been emphasizing on the need to mitigate the shortage of power supply in Jammu during the summers and in Kashmir region during the winters.

It is in this context that regular meetings are being chaired by him to closely monitor the progress on power reforms and reducing Transmission and Distribution losses in J&K.