Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:54 PM

Pranab Mukherjee was a statesman par excellence: LG Sinha

Expresses condolences on demise of former President
File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former President of India and Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee.

A statement issued by the official spokesperson here said that Sinha described him as a Statesman par excellence and a wonderful human being. It said that the Lt Governor observed that the former President will always be remembered as an astute Administrator who created benchmarks with his high standard of work.

“Mukherjee was an inspirational figure and his great services to the nation can never be forgotten. His demise is a huge loss to the nation,” he added.

In his message, the Lt Governor extended sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

