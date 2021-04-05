Prayer meetings for Farooq Abdullah's recovery today

National Conference (NC) would hold prayer meetings for the recovery of the party president on Tuesday.

A statement of NC issued here said that on the direction of NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, prayer meetings would be held for the speedy recovery and wellbeing of the NC president Farooq Abdullah at all NC units across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh at 11 am on Tuesday.

NC also expressed anguish over the incident of conflagration that devoured the lives of a woman and her six-year-old son in DogarBasti area of Solina locality in Srinagar and sought compensation to the fire-affected families of Solina. It also sought compensation to the fire-affected shopkeepers of Baba Reshi market.

Meanwhile, Sagar, NC Provincial President Kashmir NasirAslamWani, and District President Srinagar Peer Afaq expressed grief over the demise of former IAS officer Mir Gowhar Ahmad of Khanyar and prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.