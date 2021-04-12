'Prayers at Jamia Masjid with strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs'

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar while greeting the Muslims on the arrival of Ramadan prayed to Almighty Allah for blessings in this holy month.

A statement of Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar issued here said that it expressed hope that Almighty Allah through this blessed month makes it easy for to resolve the issues the Millat-e-Islamia is presently facing.

It said COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and SOPs issued by medical experts would be strictly followed during prayers and Taraweeh at the Grand Masjid.

The Auqaf Jamia statement stressed upon the people intending to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid to religiously follow these guidelines by wearing face masks, using sanitisers and ensuring proper social distancing inside Jamia Masjid.

The statement said that any violation by Nimazis in the guidelines regarding COVID-19 prevention might create issues which could even force the Auqaf Jamia Masjid to review the decision on prayers at Jamia Masjid. It also appealed the authorities to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq keeping in view the holy month of Ramadan so that he resumes his responsibilities as the Mirwaiz.

