Pre-admission counselling mela starts at GDC Baramulla

The Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla today kick started weeklong pre-admission counselling mela for the academic session 2021, under Psychological cum Career Counselling and Placement initiative of higher education department of UT of J & K.

The Principal Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone assured the gathering that students who for some reasons cannot visit the college in person, can schedule a virtual appointment online. Besides, one-on-one counselling would be provided to the students who need or seek it.

It was informed that the weeklong program shall continue until March 29, 2021 with counselling sessions for Arts and Social Sciences, Life, Chemical, and Physical Sciences, Computer Applications and Mass Media, Linguistics and Earth Sciences, and Behavioural Sciences on March 23 to 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29, 2021, respectively.

It was further informed that members of PCCPC, admission committee, subject experts, and ancillary staff associated with the admission process and members of District Employment Exchange are doing it collectively to make it realize the stated objectives of the initiative.