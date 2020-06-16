Pregnant woman 'denied' treatment at Handwara hospital

Relatives of a pregnant woman from Kralgund here staged protest on Tuesday alleging their daughter was denied treatment and forced to spend night outside the hospital.

The family members said they rushed their daughter to Handwara District hospital after her condition deteriorated at around 3 am in the night.

“But she was denied treatment and instead we were asked to show her COVID19 report first,” said the family members. “We were forced to spend the night outside the hospital,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a relative of the woman.

The family members said though they got her daughter tested for COVID19 and showed the report to the doctors they again refused to treat her. “This forced us to stage the protest,” said the relatives.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Rauf Ahmad, however, said the woman was provided treatment and admitted to the hospital on Monday night only. “As per the set guidelines, a pregnant woman has to be tested for COVID19 especially when she is in 34th week of pregnancy,” he said.