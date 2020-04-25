Pregnant woman from Anantnag red zone dies

A pregnant woman from a COVID19 red zone who had turned up at Maternity and Child Care Hospital here died after “Intra-Uterine Death (IUD)” of her twin.

A doctor said the deceased, Ruqaya, wife of Javed Ahmad (35) from Kharpora village of Kokernag turned up at the hospital this morning.

As per the WHO guidelines, all pregnant women who visit hospital have to be treated as COVID19 probable. “Since the patient came from the red zone that made her a suspect,” said a doctor.

The doctor said the woman had suffered IUD some four days ago.

“She was treated as IUD patient and taken to the operation theatre,” the doctor said.

However, she died soon after delivering dead twin. “We are yet to figure out whether she died of pulmonary embolism or was she a COVID19 patient,” said the doctor. Her swabs have been taken for COVID19 testing.

Another doctor said at least 10 persons from the village the deceased hailed from tested positive for COVID19 today. “Their samples were taken two days back,” the doctor said.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Mirji Andrabi did not respond to the repeated calls from this correspondent for his comments over the case.

Principal GMC, Anantnag Dr. Showkat Jeelani said he has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the cause of death. The committee has been asked to submit the report within two days, he said.

The body was however handed over to the family, in violation of the guidelines, said the doctor. “The body should have been kept in a mortuary till her COVID report would have come,” a doctor said.