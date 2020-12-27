Pregnant woman's death at Baramulla hospital triggers protest

The death of a pregnant woman at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla triggered a protest by her relatives on Saturday.

The protesting relatives of the deceased woman alleged that the patient died due to ‘negligence’ of the doctors.

However, the hospital administration said that the woman died due to cardiac arrest and there was no negligence on part of the doctors.

The deceased woman has been identified as Afrooza Begum, 30, of Keema Bandipora.

The grieved family members said that the woman was admitted at the hospital on Friday after she went into labour.

“The doctors at the hospital did not treat her on time resulting in her and unborn baby’s death,” said the husband of the deceased woman, Farooq Ahmad. Following her death, the attendants of the deceased woman staged a massive protest against the hospital administration.

Medical Superintendent of the associate hospital of the Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Syed Masood termed the allegation baseless.

“The patient died of a massive cardiac arrest. She did not survive despite our efforts,” he said.