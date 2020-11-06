Preparations on for DDC, Panchayat, ULB by-polls

The administration is gearing up for conducting DDC, Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies by-polls with top officials chairing several meetings to review arrangements for the polls.

The District Panchyat Election Officer (DPEO) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, District Election Officer (DEO) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Pulwama, Raghav Langer on Friday chaired meetings to for bye-polls to sensitize the officials about their role and responsibilities in their respective districts.

They exhorted upon ensuring all basic facilities at each designated polling station and emphasized to assure elections are conducted in free, fair and transparent manner.