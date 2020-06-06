Preparatory schools charge fee for lockdown period, parents fume

Scores of parents on Saturday criticised the preparatory schools for charging fee for the lockdown period, amid corona pandemic.

The parents said their kids never went to the crèches after they were enrolled in March due to the closure of all educational institutions.

“These schools have sent us some rhymes on WhatsApp which our kids can’t even recite. Now, we are being forced to pay Rs 2,000 as tuition fee,” said a parent.

Another parent said management of a Play School was asking him to clear the fee. “Our kids haven’t gone to school or learnt anything,” he said.

The parents sought intervention of authorities of School Education Department.

An official of Directorate School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said neither the education department nor social welfare department have any policy to regulate the fee structure and overall functioning of the preparatory schools.

Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik said the department will look into the issue.