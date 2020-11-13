Prepared to face any eventuality: DC Kupwara

While people are apprehensive about the situation that may arise after the snowfall predicted for the next few days, the administration in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said it had put in place all necessary arrangements to deal with the situation.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg said men and machinery had been kept on toes to thwart any emergency.

He said that a 24×7 Emergency Joint Control Room with a toll free number 01955253522 established at the DC’s office had been made functional under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Garg said that besides the Mechanical, Roads and Buildings, Beacon and PMGSY departments, officials in Municipal Committee Handwara and Kupwara had been directed to deploy the snow clearance machines in their respective jurisdiction so that in case of heavy snowfall, roads could be cleared well in time and save people from suffering.

The DC said that substantial stock of essential commodities including food grains, LPG cylinders, kerosene oil and vegetables had been stored in border areas which remain cut off from the district headquarters for several months altogether.

“The Executive Engineers of PDD Division Kupwara and Handwara and AEE STD Kupwara have been directed to monitor damages to power supply lines besides maintaining buffer stock for timely replacement of damaged transformers and maintenance of HT and LT transmission lines,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers across Kupwara district are apprehensive about the fate of their orchards incase of heavy snowfall.

One of the farmers in Handwara said, “Usually, pruning of apple trees is done in November so that the trees do not suffer damage in case of heavy snow.”

Horticulture Developmental Officer, Iftikhar Ahmad advised the farmers to shake the branches of their apple trees regularly so that the damage may be restricted.