Preparedness to contain Avian Influenza spread reviewed in Kupwara

In view of looming Avian Influenza, a meeting to review the preparedness of the Kupwara district administration and the concerned departments was held here Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din chaired the meeting during which the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer informed that no instance of Avian Influenza had been found in the district so far.

“He said that all possible measures had been adopted by the Animal Husbandry department to keep the bird flu at bay,” the statement said. “In this regard, 40 Rapid Response Teams and 6 Culling Teams have already been formulated to put immediate control upon the flu in case of its outbreak.”

It said that the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to act upon the latest guidelines issued by the government.

“He directed the concerned for monitoring the entire process and mobilizing the Rapid Response Teams in the field to put immediate curbs on the flu in case of its outbreak,” the statement said. “The Deputy Commissioner appealed the people to immediately report any instance of flu like symptoms in birds to the administration.”

It said that the people can contact the District Control Room on telephone number 01955-252283 for any information about the influenza.

The statement said that the District Poultry Officer, District Animal Husbandry Officer, Technical Officer and other concerned attended the meeting.