Presence of leopard creates panic in Shopian

Panic gripped Meemendar belt of Shopian after the locals spotted a leopard in the area Wednesday evening.

Locals said that they spotted a leopard in the area last night and informed the concerned department.

They said that the presence of the leopard had created panic among the residents and requested the wildlife authorities to capture the animal at the earliest for the safety of people and their livestock.

Officials in the Wildlife department said that a team had been rushed to the spot and efforts were on to capture the wild animal.

“Despite heavy rains, the team is there for the safety of the people,” they said.

On February 22, the leopard injured several locals along with some wildlife officials in the same village.

However, the officials of the Wildlife department were able to capture the leopard.

On March 4, a leopard was also captured by the department after spending several days in Heff Shirmal area of Shopian.

Two leopards were killed by the locals in retaliation after they attacked them. The leopards were killed in Dairoo Shopian and Pathan Pulwama while one was rescued by the locals in Payer Pulwama.