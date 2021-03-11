Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNO
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:31 AM

Presence of leopard creates panic in Shopian

KNO
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:31 AM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Panic gripped Meemendar belt of Shopian after the locals spotted a leopard in the area Wednesday evening.

Locals said that they spotted a leopard in the area last night and informed the concerned department.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

They said that the presence of the leopard had created panic among the residents and requested the wildlife authorities to capture the animal at the earliest for the safety of people and their livestock.

Officials in the Wildlife department said that a team had been rushed to the spot and efforts were on to capture the wild animal.

“Despite heavy rains, the team is there for the safety of the people,” they said.

Latest News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Photo Courtesy: GNS

Two killed as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

On February 22, the leopard injured several locals along with some wildlife officials in the same village.

However, the officials of the Wildlife department were able to capture the leopard.

On March 4, a leopard was also captured by the department after spending several days in Heff Shirmal area of Shopian.

Two leopards were killed by the locals in retaliation after they attacked them. The leopards were killed in Dairoo Shopian and Pathan Pulwama while one was rescued by the locals in Payer Pulwama.

Related News