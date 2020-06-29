Preservation of wetlands, water bodies must: DC Budgam

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Monday said preservation of hereditary wetlands and water bodies is important as they are not only home to migratory birds, but also act as feeding place for different water habitant species.

He said this in a meeting of officers to discuss the directions received from National Green Tribunal (NGT) pertaining to impending issues of wetlands and water bodies of district Budgam.

The meeting also deliberated on the point’s agenda wise already discussed in the meeting under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was given out in the meeting that there are four wetlands, Hokhersar, Soibugh, NarbalNambal and NarkaraNambal, besides some small patches are also existing adjacent to these wetlands.

Speaking on the occasion the DC reiterated that it should be our long lasting endeavor and responsibility to preserve these hereditary assets, as these not only are home to precious migratory birds but also are feeding place to different water habitant species.

The DC further directed the concerned to pace up demarcation process of NambliNarkara and other wetlands and said that the allied departments like Revenue, Department of Wetland and Wildlife, Irrigation and Flood Control and other allied agency in cooperation with police department if required shall complete the process within 15 days.

Regarding the issue of proper management of dumping of garbage and other solid liquid waste, the DC directed the concerned to identify suitable spots, locations where dumping plants equipped with all latest facilities can be constructed and added that it shall be ensured that dumping plant does not cause any inconvenience to the general public.

The DC also directed Ex. Er. Flood Control Narbal to ensure that there shall not be any unprecedented disruption of water discharge from FSC Narbal, NambliNarkara and Hokhersar and besides remove all hurdles to facilitate efficient discharge.