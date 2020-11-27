Preserve Hokarsar wetland but don't harass land owners: Apni Party

Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Friday called for the protection and preservation of Hokarsar wetland but urged the Wildlife department not to cause any kind of inconvenience to the land owners in Soibugh and its adjacent areas.

Earlier, a delegation comprising proprietary land owners from Soibugh, Daharmuna, Wadwan, Gotpura and adjacent areas called on Mir at Apni Party office in LalChowk, Srinagar wherein they made a representation on their grievances regarding the preservation plan of Hokersar wetland.

The delegation apprised Mir that despite bringing the issue to the notice of Wildlife department, they were being unnecessarily harassed and intimidated by the department’s field officials who under the garb of retrieving the wetland area were trying to forcibly evict the genuine owners of the proprietary land from their land holdings.

The delegation also pleaded that a number of poor farmers had been slapped with FIRs by the Wildlife department just because they refused to leave their proprietary land.

Assuring the delegation of its full support, Mir urged the Lt Governor ManojSinha to intervene into the matter on priority and redress the grievances of the agitating proprietary land holders in Soibugh and its adjacent hamlets.

Mir also asked the Wildlife department to refrain from unnecessary harassment and forcible eviction drive in the area till the grievances of the agitating farmers were redressed.