President, Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian (J&KASS), Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, tested positive for COVID19 on Friday, a party source said.

He said the 70-year-old leader was tested COVID positive a day after his son was declared positive for the infection.

An official said Hassan was shifted to SKIMS Soura after facing complications during the intervening night of July 16 and 17.