UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 5:34 PM

President Kovind pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas by laying a wreath at the war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Kashmir’s Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

Kovind was scheduled to take part in the function at the Dras War Memorial this morning, but he could not reach the venue due to bad weather, officials said.

The president was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters.

He also signed the visitors’ book and wrote, “On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I, on behalf of a grateful nation, pay homage to the martyrs of the Kargil War. Today, we remember ‘the gallant acts’ of our brave soldiers, rejoice in their victory and renew our pledge to rededicate ourselves in the service of our great nation.”

Later, the president tweeted that the country remains grateful to the armed forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended its sovereignty with incredible valour.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, paid tributes to our martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar. India remains grateful to those in our Armed Forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended our sovereignty with incredible valour. Jai Hind!,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, functions were also held at district police lines across various districts in the state to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India’s triumph over Pakistan in Operation Vijay.

